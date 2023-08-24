

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays PLC (HAS.L) reported that its fiscal year profit before tax declined to 192.1 million pounds from 204.3 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 8.52 pence compared to 9.11 pence.



For the year ended 30 June, 2023, turnover increased to 7.58 billion pounds from 6.59 billion pounds, last year. Net fees were 1.29 billion pounds compared to 1.19 billion pounds. Like-for-like fees were up 6%, driven by a good performance in Temp, up 9%; Perm up 3%.



The Board proposed a full-year core dividend up 5% to 3.00 pence per share. The ex-dividend date is 5 October 2023, and final dividend payment date will be 17 November 2023. The Board has separately proposed a 2.24 pence per share special dividend, to be paid alongside the final dividend.



