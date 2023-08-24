

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group Plc (DRX.L), an electricity provider, said on Thursday that it has appointed Andrea Bertone as Chair Designate with effect from August 24.



The appointment follows the expected end of Philip Cox's tenure as Chair on December 31.



Bertone, who will assume the role of Chair on January 1, 2024, is a former President of Duke Energy Corporation's international division or DEI. Prior to serving as President, she held senior legal positions from 2001 to 2009 at DEI.



