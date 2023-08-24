

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays plc (HAS.L), a recruitment company, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Dirk Hahn as chief executive officer, effective September 1. Hahn will also join the Board on the same date.



Hahn succeeds Alistair Cox, who is resigning from the CEO role, as announced in February.



Cox will step down as CEO and from the Board on August 31, but will be available to Hahn and the business to ensure an orderly transition until his notice period ends on August 23, 2024



Hahn is a member of the Hays Executive Board and is currently the managing director of Hays Germany and Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa or CEMEA. He has been with the firm for over 20 years and has played several roles including being the CEO of Hays' GSCN or German speaking countries and Nordics.



On Wednesday, shares of Hays closed at 103.30 pence up 0.49% on the London Stock Exchange.



