

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES), Chinese internet and game services provider, on Thursday reported an increase in earnings for the second-quarter of 2023, particularly helped by increased revenue from Games and related value-added services.



For the three-month period to June 30, the NetEase posted a net income of RMB8.242 billion or RMB 2.54 per share, compared with RMB5.291 billion or RMB1.60 per share, recorded for the same period of previous year. Earnings per ADS rose to RMB12.69 from last year's RMB8 per ADS.



Excluding items, earnings were RMB9.017 billion or RMB2.78 per share, higher than RMB5.409 billion or RMB1.64 per share a year ago. Adjusted income per ADS stood at RMB13.88, compared with RMB8.18 per ADS in the prior year period.



Income from operations increased to RMB6.062 billion from RMB4.946 billion in 2022.



Revenue was RMB24.011 billion, up from RMB23.159 billion a year ago. Revenue from games and related value-added services moved up to RMB18.798 billion from previous year's RMB18.139 billion in the second quarter of 2022.



For the second-quarter, NetEase will pay a dividend of $0.1050 per share and $0.5250 per ADS for the share and ADS holders as of September 8. For shareholders, the firm expects to pay the dividend on September 19, whereas for the holders of ADS on or around September 22.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken