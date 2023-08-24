50.1% increase in advertising revenue as compared to Q2 2022 with advertising revenue of $1,088,814 for the six-months period ended June 30, 2023 (79.8% increase).

Total signed advertising contracts YTD as of July 31, 2023 represent $1,754,000.

CEO.CA Technologies and DigiGeoData continue to develop new tools and services, enhancing value to subscribers.

Ended the quarter with total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $51,875,403.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2023) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company"), a leading mineral exploration technology and investment company, is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated financial results for three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of the Company (the "Financial Results").

"Despite significant junior resource market challenges, this quarter showcases the resilience and adaptability of EarthLabs. Our significant growth in advertising revenue and continued investment in innovative technologies underscore our commitment to pushing the boundaries and creating lasting value for our stakeholders. We remain steadfast in our vision, and with our strong financial position, we're well-poised to capitalize on new opportunities and drive further growth," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs.

Highlights for the three-months period ended June 30, 2023:

Advertising revenue of $298,320 as compared to $198,691 for the three months ended June 30, 2022;

Net investment losses of $693,821 from our investment portfolio as compared to net investment losses of $8,083,620 for the three months ended June 30, 2022;

Net loss from operations of $1,801,140 (basic loss per share of $0.01) as compared to net loss from operations of $8,973,182 (basic loss per share of $0.07) for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $1,801,140 (basic loss per share of $0.01) as compared to net loss and comprehensive loss of $8,902,184 (basic loss per share of $0.07) for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights for the six-months period ended June 30, 2023:

Completed the six-month period with total cash and cash equivalents, due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $51,875,403 as compared to $52,546,191 as of December 31, 2022;

Advertising revenue of $1,088,814 as compared to $605,672 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 79.8%;

Net investment gains of $2,734,954 from our investment portfolio as compared to net investment losses of $8,342,094 for the six months ended June 30, 2022;

Net income from operations of $464,791 (basic earnings per share of $0.00) as compared to net loss from operations of $9,845,931 (basic loss per share of $0.07) for the six months ended June 30, 2022;

Net income and comprehensive income of $464,791 (basic earnings per share of $0.00) as compared to net loss and comprehensive loss of $9,521,242 (basic loss per share of $0.07) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Total signed advertising contracts year to date as of July 31, 2023 represent $1,754,000 which will continue to be serviced throughout the remainder of the year.

Summary of financial results

The following are selected unaudited consolidated financial results as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, with comparatives:

Interim condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) highlights Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Advertising revenue $ 298,320 $ 198,691 $ 1,088,814 $ 605,672 Subscriptions revenue 212,772 251,328 433,023 534,051 Sales of exploration maps 51,189 53,000 139,499 133,450 Net investment gains (losses) (693,821 ) (8,083,620 ) 2,734,954 (8,342,094 ) Other income 259,237 55,578 500,751 119,251 Total expenses (2,429,228 ) (2,723,384 ) (4,583,464 ) (4,533,429 ) Loss from equity investment (29,731 ) (73,398 ) (76,033 ) (152,302 ) Deemed gain on disposition of equity investment - - - 407,790 Income tax recovery 530,122 1,348,623 227,247 1,381,680 Net income (loss) from operations for the period (1,801,140 ) (8,973,182 ) 464,791 (9,845,931 ) Net income from discontinued operations for the period - 70,998 - 324,689 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period (1,801,140 ) (8,902,184 ) 464,791 (9,521,242 ) Earnings (loss) per common share for the period - basic (0.01 ) (0.07 ) (0.00 ) (0.07 ) Earnings (loss) per common share for the period - diluted (0.01 ) (0.07 ) (0.00 ) (0.07 )

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position highlights June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,653,254 $ 25,346,049 Due from brokers 877,431 3,180,098 Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses 47,680 116,214 Investments, at fair value 34,174,875 21,774,168 Equity investment 2,169,843 2,245,876 Income tax receivable 506,010 - Intangible Assets 7,709,690 8,105,504 Goodwill 2,210,980 2,210,980 Total assets 62,721,276 63,271,860 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 724,831 1,002,120 Deferred revenue 1,072,218 1,004,440 Income tax payable - 1,017,408 Deferred tax liabilities 1,802,421 1,572,001 Total liabilities 3,792,155 5,176,033 Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants 50,405,098 50,034,868 Retained earnings 8,525,750 8,060,959

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a mining investment and technology company that aims to maximize torque to the junior resource sector with $50M in cash and investments, a royalty portfolio and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services, including CEO.CA, the largest social media platform for resource investors, and DigiGeoData, a software-based interactive mapping interface which provides earth modeling, geology data management, and specialized financial products.

For further information please contact:

Denis Laviolette

Executive Chairman and CEO

EarthLabs Inc.

Tel: 647-345-7768

Email: investors@earthlabs.com

