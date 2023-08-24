Irving Resources Inc: Irving Resources Defines a Robust Silica-Rich Gold - and Silver-Bearing Sinter Deposit at Omu, Hokkaido, Japan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent drilling at the Omu Sinter target, part of its 100% controlled Omu Au-Ag Project, Hokkaido, Japan, has defined a robust deposit of silica with appreciable gold and silver. Irving's business model is to find precious metal-bearing, silica-rich rock suitable for use as smelter flux. It believes the newly defined hot spring sinter deposit is significant, especially given that this material starts at surface and is therefore easily accessible.

Figure 1 shows the footprint of the approximately 200m wide and 400m long silica sinter deposit. This terrace of silica starts at surface and is open to the north. Cross sections showing gold equivalent and silica results from drill holes are presented in figures 2-5. Silica thicknesses range from a few meters up to 54.5m. Gold values in reported intervals range between 0.54-1.04 gpt, and silver, between 6-32 gpt. Gold equivalency ranges between 0.78-1.21gpt. Silica contents are high, commonly above 95%, making this exceptional quality for smelter flux. Deleterious elements including arsenic, antimony and mercury, are generally low also making this material attractive.

Importantly, by drilling this robust precious metal-bearing silica sinter deposit, the Company is confident it can underpin a justifiable case to convert the prospecting license at Omu Sinter to a mining license, a critical step to maintaining long term tenure over the property. Internal study of these results is progressing rapidly with the goal of establishing such a case by early next year.

Silica-rich rock utilized for smelter flux has commercial value on the order of a few tens of dollars per tonne. With payable precious metals, paid in the range of 90-95%, significant value is added to this material. A robust precious metal-bearing silica deposit in Japan is viewed as having strategic value given the numerous smelters active in the country. Irving takes the view that Omu Sinter has ideal characteristics for smelter flux and is a potential important future source of such material.

"We are very pleased to see such continuity in grade and silica content at Omu Sinter," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, technical advisor and a director of Irving. "With low deleterious elements, this material has the potential to be an important source of smelter flux. The current footprint of the silca body is approximately 200x400m and its average thickness is approximately 20m indicating we have a deposit of over one million cubic meters all immediately below surface. Given our drilling from a few years ago that demonstrates there is an underlying high-grade vein system beneath this silica, Omu Sinter is shaping up to be a potentially important advanced-stage smelter flux deposit that could be of strategic importance to a smelter in Japan."

Significant Assays from Omu Sinter Drilling:

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (gpt) Silver (gpt) Gold Eq (gpt) Silica (%) Arsenic (ppm) Mercury (ppm) Antimony (ppm) 19OMS-008 5.70 8.70 3.00 0.88 14.21 1.06 97.97 8.27 0.86 262.67 19.50 21.90 2.40 0.71 6.84 0.80 95.86 85.88 2.60 259.68 20OMS-002 5.40 30.27 24.87 0.73 18.94 0.97 94.00 28.69 3.51 67.80 including 8.60 28.30 19.70 0.82 20.81 1.09 93.96 33.10 2.71 55.97 33.60 36.73 3.13 0.73 6.73 0.82 97.92 7.66 3.05 317.02 50.70 55.20 4.50 0.76 11.48 0.91 97.40 10.02 14.13 160.97 21OMS-004 4.90 59.40 54.50 0.54 21.62 0.82 91.74 27.17 2.68 84.87 including 19.95 40.61 20.66 0.69 32.34 1.10 95.92 28.51 3.02 138.46 23OMS-001 0.59 38.00 37.41 0.66 10.02 0.79 97.98 22.84 4.42 106.27 including 8.50 25.55 17.05 0.96 11.82 1.11 98.22 17.87 6.47 109.63 23OMS-004 4.10 6.85 2.75 0.66 14.38 0.84 96.28 27.82 1.30 80.17 23OMS-005 0.40 30.90 30.50 0.63 12.45 0.79 93.46 293.01 5.90 142.98 including 7.00 18.80 11.80 0.91 21.93 1.19 87.25 658.75 8.45 184.72 23OMS-006 12.50 45.50 33.00 0.59 14.49 0.78 92.55 155.68 13.45 156.02 including 14.00 27.19 13.19 0.92 20.15 1.18 93.97 166.58 18.75 154.20 23OMS-007 7.50 13.71 6.21 0.72 9.88 0.85 83.77 310.60 41.78 283.41 20.80 41.00 20.20 0.63 16.10 0.84 96.47 63.31 8.01 106.23 23OMS-008 16.06 42.90 26.84 0.69 14.00 0.87 94.53 79.35 9.58 143.87 including 18.50 39.00 20.50 0.79 16.01 1.00 94.37 72.80 8.63 138.59 23OMS-009 4.90 16.00 11.10 0.88 13.88 1.06 96.37 76.43 13.78 86.20 24.00 28.00 4.00 1.04 13.47 1.21 94.93 67.75 6.83 125.55

Au eq = Au + (Ag/78); Ag eq = Ag + (Au x 78); recovery of both Au and Ag is expected to be +95% as smelter flux

Drill Collar Data:

HoleID Grid CoordsOrigX CoordsOrigY Elev DepthActual 19OMS-008 WGS84-54N 651770.343 4941911.536 33.76 539 20OMS-002 WGS84-54N 651801.624 4941716.973 34.03 373.5 21OMS-004 WGS84-54N 651798.988 4941715.937 33.502 324 23OMS-001 WGS84-54N 651750.638 4941813.149 35.722 60.3 23OMS-004 WGS84-54N 651759.192 4941858.119 35.274 40.8 23OMS-005 WGS84-54N 651711.406 4941871.122 35.885 56.4 23OMS-006 WGS84-54N 651694.661 4941729.34 22.919 57.5 23OMS-007 WGS84-54N 651727.493 4941666.135 28.855 72.5 23OMS-008 WGS84-54N 651735.202 4941714.464 29.575 60.8 23OMS-009 WGS84-54N 651743.986 4941763.923 32.721 57.5

All drill holes were drilled at a steep inclinations and encountered the sinter unit at nearly orthogonal orientation. Therefore, drill intercepts are considered to be very close to true widths. All samples discussed in this news release are ½ split sawn diamond core samples. Irving submitted samples to ALS Global, Vancouver, Canada, for analysis. Au and Ag were analyzed by fire assay with AA finish. Overlimit samples were assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Multi elements were analyzed by mass spectrometry following four acid digestion. Irving routinely inserts standard and blank samples in assay batches submitted to the laboratory. Company staff are responsible for geologic logging and sampling of core. Au equivalent is calculated by adding Au (gpt) to Ag (gpt)/78. Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Hokuryu.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and a director of Irving Resources Inc. and has verified the data disclosed including sampling, through review of photographs of core prior to and after sawing and sampling, and analytical, through review of standard and blank analyses.

(Figure 1: Plan view of Omu Sinter showing drill holes in red, the position of cross sections in black and the footprint of the silica sinter deposit in green.)

(Figure 2: Cross sectional view of section A-A' looking west showing gold equivalent grades in drill holes.)

(Figure 3: Cross sectional view of section A-A' looking west showing silica grades in percentage in drill holes.)

(Figure 4: Cross sectional view of section B-B' looking north showing silica grades in percentage in drill holes.)

(Figure 5: Cross sectional view of section B-B' looking north showing silica grades in percentage in drill holes.)

