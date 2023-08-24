

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):



Earnings: $78.66 million in Q2 vs. -$64.16 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.30 in Q2 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $378.26 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.28 per share Revenue: $1.79 billion in Q2 vs. $1.53 billion in the same period last year.



