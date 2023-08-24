

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intuit Inc. (INTU):



Earnings: $89 million in Q4 vs. -$56 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.32 in Q4 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $467 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.43 per share Revenue: $2.71 billion in Q4 vs. $2.41 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.94 to $2.00.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken