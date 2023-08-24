

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nearly 22,000 Aiper Elite Pro cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaners have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, when the charging cord is plugged into the device without the adapter and/or directly into the charging port on the machine, the battery can overheat and short circuit, posing burn and fire hazards.



The company said it has received 17 reports of the recalled pool vacuums overheating including one report of a minor burn to a consumer's fingertip, which did not require medical treatment.



The recall involves Aiper Elite Pro cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaners with model number GS100.



The customers have been asked to immediately stop using the recalled pool vacuums and contact Aiper to receive a free replacement of Aiper's Seagull Pro robotic pool cleaner. Aiper will provide a free return label for consumers to send the product back to Aiper.



The vaccum cleaners were sold online at www.aiper.com, Amazon.com, www.cocktailpool.com, www.factorypure.com, www.myrobotdirect.com, www.wellbots.com and uspoolsite.com from January 2023 through May 2023 for between $600 and $800.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken