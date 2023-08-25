Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce its financial results and corporate update for the three months ended June 30th, 2023.



Financial Highlights

For the second consecutive quarter the company has recorded a profitable quarter for both the Quick Service Restaurants ("QSR") division and the Consumer Products Goods ("CPG") division, after non-cash items. The consistency in our approach to deliver repeatable results is a key pillar as we march towards company-wide profitability.

For the first time the company has recorded Franchise Royalties as the franchising program across its brand portfolios has been initiated and is now operational.

Gross Margin: Happy Belly increased its gross margin to 52% compared to 42% in the same period 2022. This is a true reflection of the team's focus on operations as we improve business models and manage rising labour and ingredient costs throughout the various subsidiary companies.

"With our 7th consecutive quarter of QoQ growth, and 5th consecutive record setting quarter in revenue, you can see our continued commitment to shareholders as we continue to execute our plans and improve company wide performance", said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Happy Belly.



"We are witnessing a consistent and repeatable pattern on the company's ability to stay financially disciplined while achieving organic and inorganic growth. Our ability to deliver is an indication that Happy Belly is on a solid path to profitability through our consistent execution. I'm extremely proud of the positive progress that our management team, alongside our brand partners, have been able to achieve in the first half of 2023. Establishing a sales-driven framework for delivery as an organization has focused our performance on the bottom line while delivering consistent growth. Since then, each quarter has resulted in significant quarter-over-quarter growth while continuing to improve operations within our businesses and deliver consistent record quarters."



"Franchising revenue for all our QSR brands is a key component to our future quarters of growth. Happy Belly's performance will continue to improve as we remain disciplined, and work to continue to close the gap towards company-wide profitability. We have a great team with the patience and experience to continue building our stable of emerging brands, and the funding to continue accelerating growth organically and through accretive M&A opportunities."



Brand Highlights



Heal Wellness had a revenue increase of 51% for H1'2023 vs H2'2022, and an 130% revenue increase for Q2'2023 vs Q2'2022.

Lettuce Love has a revenue increase of 27% for Q2'2023 vs Q1'2023

Holy Crap Cereals and Oatmeal's had a revenue increase of 27% for H1'2023 vs H1'2022, and an 8% revenue increase for Q2'2023 vs Q2'2022.

LumberHeads Popcorn had a revenue increase of 158% for H1'2023 vs H1'2022, and an 39% revenue increase for Q2'2023 vs Q2'2022.

Q2 Corporate Highlights

On April 3rd, 2023, Happy Belly Food Group Closes First Tranche of Oversubscribed Above-Market Convertible Note Financing for Proceeds Of C$1,000,000



On April 4th, 2023, Happy Belly's HEAL Wellness QSR Expands to Milton Ontario with the Signing of a New Corporate Location



On April 10th, 2023, Happy Belly Signs LOI with Binding Provisions for the Acquisition of KOA Natural Foods

On April 14th, 2023, Happy Belly Food Group to Expand Distribution of Holy Crap Oatmeal at Healthy Planet

On April 20th, 2023, Happy Belly Food Group Announces 3rd Consecutive Record Quarter, and 5th Consecutive Quarter of QoQ Growth

On April 28th, 2023, Happy Belly Food Group Announces HEAL Wellness QSR Signs 30 Unit Area Development Agreement in Alberta

On May 5th, 2023, Happy Belly's HEAL Wellness QSR Expands to Mississauga Ontario with the Signing of a New Corporate Location



On May 12th, 2023, Happy Belly's HEAL Wellness QSR Opens New Corporate Location in Milton Ontario

On May 16th, 2023, Happy Belly Launches Next Level Partners, a Strategic Advisory Division for Early-Stage Food Companies



On May 19th, 2023, Happy Belly Closes its Franchise Acquisition Agreement with PIRHO Fresh Greek Grill



On May 26th, 2023, Happy Belly Food Group Announces 4th Consecutive Record Quarter, and 6th Consecutive Quarter of QoQ Growth



On June 28th, 2023, Happy Belly Food Group Signs First Next Level Partners Client, and Update on Lady Glaze Transaction



On June 29th, 2023, Happy Belly's HEAL Wellness QSR Opens New Corporate Location in Port Credit, Mississauga

