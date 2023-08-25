

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN) said Friday it has filed a legal challenge to critical aspects of the drug price negotiation provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to help protect access to medicines for cancer and rare disease patients.



The drug price negotiation provisions of the IRA run headlong into the goals of the Orphan Drug Act (ODA), a federal statute designed to encourage manufacturers to invest in new therapies for rare diseases.



Over the last forty years, American patients have benefited from the highly effective incentives the ODA put in place. The passage of the ODA accelerated innovation leading to more than 600 medicines treating 1,000 rare conditions, including cancers.



AstraZeneca has taken the step of filing a legal challenge to aspects of the IRA, to protect timely access to medicines for orphan indications in the US.



