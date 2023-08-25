

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investors might be focusing on Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday morning and its effects on interest rates.



The initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might bounce back.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 7.41 am ET, the Dow futures were up 105.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 10.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 14.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Thursday just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq plunged 257.06 points or 1.9 percent to 13,463.97, the S&P 500 tumbled 59.70 points or 1.4 percent to 4,376.31 and the Dow clumped 373.56 points or 1.1 percent to 34,099.42.



On the economic front, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report for August will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 71.2, while it was up 71.2 in the prior month.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 831 and the U.S. rig count was 642.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to speak on the economic outlook before the 2023 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium at 10.05 am ET.



Asian stocks fell on Friday. Chinese share ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index settled 0.59 percent lower at 3,064.07.



Hong Kong Hang Seng index fell 1.40 percent to 17,956.38, dragged down by technology stocks.



Japanese stocks tumbled. The Nikkei average fell 2.05 percent to 31,624.28 while the broader Topix index closed down 0.88 percent at 2,266.40.



Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 slipped 0.93 percent to 7,115.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index dropped 0.92 percent to 7,332.60.



European shares are trading broadly up. CAC 40 of France is gaining 44.00 points or 0.61 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 70.52 points or 0.45 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 32.75 points or 0.45 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 5.44 points or 0.05 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.54 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken