

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Donald Trump has surrendered at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta in connection with more than a dozen charges filed against him over plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.



It was Trump's fourth arrest in five months in a criminal case, but this time police captured his photo, making it the first ever mugshot of a current or former US president.



Trump shared the mugshot on the former Twitter platform X with the caption, 'Election interference! Never surrender!'



It was for the first time since January 2021 that Trump posting something on the social media platform.



Trump was released on a $200,000 bond after spending around 20 minutes at the jail.



Speaking to reporters at the airport before heading to his New Jersey golf course aboard a private jet, he repeated his claim that the presidential election was 'a rigged election, a stolen election.'



Trump is the first former US president to face criminal charges.



