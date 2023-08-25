Anzeige
Freitag, 25.08.2023
WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
24.08.23
08:13 Uhr
3,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8003,98019:03
PR Newswire
25.08.2023 | 18:36
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 25

25 August 2023

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise of executive share award

The Company announces that the nil cost award of options over ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company made to the executive director on 13 August 2020 under the Company's 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan ("Award") vested on 13 August 2023.

On 21 August 2023, the executive director exercised the following Award and sold the following resulting ordinary shares:

Director

Award exercised

Shares sold

Shares retained

Martin Ward

778,315

367,094

411,221 (These shares are subject to a two-year holding period)

The ordinary shares required to satisfy the exercise of the Award was transferred from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Ward

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Redde Northgate plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares made under the Redde Northgate plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

778,315

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

778,315

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

21 August 2023

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a Trading Venue

Transaction 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares made under the Redde Northgate plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan to cover personal tax and social security obligations arising from the vesting of the Executive Performance Share Plan Award. (This is set out in columns d&e of transaction 2)

Balance of shares being 411,221 transferred to his nominee account with no change in beneficial ownership.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£ 3.31

367,094

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

367,094

£3.31

f)

Date of the transaction

25 August 2023

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc

James Kerton, Company Secretary

james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
