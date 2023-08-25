Anzeige
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.: Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2023 were $915,000,977 as compared with $910,948,934 on March 31, 2023 and $903,758,607 on June 30, 2022 . On June 30, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.61 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022





Total Net Assets

$915,000,977

$910,948,934

$903,758,607

NAV Per Share

$10.61

$10.56

$10.48

Shares Outstanding

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023, total net investment income was $15,636,088 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $5,360,086 or $0.06 per share for the same period.


First Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2023

First Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2022





Total Net Investment

Income

$15,636,088

$15,351,951

$14,144,937

Per Share

$0.18

$0.18

$0.16

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$5,360,086

$12,145,084

$(130,128,069)

Per Share

$0.06

$0.13

$(1.51)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

