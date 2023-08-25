AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.: Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2023 were $915,000,977 as compared with $910,948,934 on March 31, 2023 and $903,758,607 on June 30, 2022 . On June 30, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.61 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022







Total Net Assets $915,000,977 $910,948,934 $903,758,607 NAV Per Share $10.61 $10.56 $10.48 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023, total net investment income was $15,636,088 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $5,360,086 or $0.06 per share for the same period.



First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022







Total Net Investment Income $15,636,088 $15,351,951 $14,144,937 Per Share $0.18 $0.18 $0.16 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $5,360,086 $12,145,084 $(130,128,069) Per Share $0.06 $0.13 $(1.51)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.