AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.: Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 .
Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2023 were $915,000,977 as compared with $910,948,934 on March 31, 2023 and $903,758,607 on June 30, 2022 . On June 30, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.61 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Total Net Assets
$915,000,977
$910,948,934
$903,758,607
NAV Per Share
$10.61
$10.56
$10.48
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023, total net investment income was $15,636,088 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $5,360,086 or $0.06 per share for the same period.
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2023
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2023
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2022
Total Net Investment
Income
$15,636,088
$15,351,951
$14,144,937
Per Share
$0.18
$0.18
$0.16
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$5,360,086
$12,145,084
$(130,128,069)
Per Share
$0.06
$0.13
$(1.51)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.