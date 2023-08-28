

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz a unit of biopharmaceutical major Novartis AG (NVS) said on Monday that it has completed acquiring the worldwide brand rights of the antifungal agent Mycamine from Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY), a Japanese pharmaceutical company.



With this acquisition Sandoz hopes to reinforces its global hospital offering and leading anti-infectives portfolio.



For the year ending March 2023, Astellas had reported Mycamine sales worth $105 million. The antifungal agent has a patient base over two million.



According to the company, it is a therapy of choice in hospitals and intensive care units worldwide. It is a proven prophylactic in hematology and oncology patients and is widely used in organ transplants. It is also used for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and esophageal candidiasis and is a preventive treatment for candida and aspergillus infections in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.



On Friday, shares of Novartis closed at $101.78 up 0.93% on the New York Stock exchange and shares of Astellas closed at 2200 yen up 0.94% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange today.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken