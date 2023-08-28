

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cigna Group (CI) announced on Monday that Cigna Healthcare will offer affordable healthcare plans in the ACA Marketplace across 14 states in 2024.



These plans will also be available in 15 counties in North Carolina spanning the greater Charlotte and Winston-Salem areas.



The enrollment begins on November 1 and continues till January 15 2024, where individuals and families across 350 counties in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia will have access.



Features of the healthcare plans include 24/7 virtual care, incentives for healthy behaviors, cost effective prescription drugs, first-dollar coverage for outpatient lab exams, inclusion in the National pharmacy network and many more.



The health plans purchased by December 15 during the open enrollment period are effective January 1, 2024.



