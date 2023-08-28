DLT Resolution Inc. to Acquire AbleDocs: Paving the Way for Future Success

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC:DLTI), a forward-thinking Software As A Service (SAAS), information technology, and communication company, proudly announces its intention to acquire a formidable presence in the digital accessibility arena, AbleDocs. This strategic leap underscores DLT Resolution Inc.'s unwavering dedication to its growth strategy and expanding market influence.

The forthcoming acquisition, currently progressing under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), demonstrates DLT Resolution Inc.'s foresight in crafting a diversified and innovative portfolio that resonates with the evolving demands of the market.

"At AbleDocs, we have always been committed to growth and innovation in the delivery of digital accessibility solutions," said Adam Spencer, the President and CEO of AbleDocs. "This acquisition allows AbleDocs to continue with its research and development cutting-edge that will position the company at the forefront of the industry, allowing us to set new benchmarks in digital accessibility."

"In this pivotal moment, we are poised to take a significant stride forward in enhancing our offerings through a potential acquisition," affirms Drew Reid, Executive Chairman of DLT Resolution Inc. "While the deal remains under the MOU stage, our drive is fueled by a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and the creation of value for our esteemed customers and stakeholders."

Fostering Growth and Innovation

Highlights of this promising collaboration include:

Multiple Add-on Acquisitions: Collaboratively, DLT Resolution Inc. and the AbleDocs are gearing up to finalize multiple acquisitions within their first year, with a collective mission to accelerate growth and expand their market footprint.

Sales Growth: The potential acquisition is poised to immediately infuse over CAD $5,000,000 in sales into DLT Resolution Inc.

Reinventing Solutions: Both entities are well-positioned to unveil a suite of revitalized and innovative digital accessibility products. These cutting-edge solutions are poised to redefine industry benchmarks and effectively address the evolving dynamics of the market.

About AbleDocs

AbleDocs, renowned for its prowess in digital accessibility products and services, paves the way to help organizations ensure high-volume document accessibility compliance, testing, training, and web compliance. With a groundbreaking industry-first guaranteed $10,000,000 liability coverage, AbleDocs delivers an encompassing suite of solutions that includes ADService, ADScan, ADStream, ADLegacy, ADTraining, ADAudit, and the Grackle Suite.

A Pledge to Seamless Excellence

Throughout this transition, DLT Resolution Inc. and AbleDocs share a steadfast commitment to uphold customer satisfaction, integrity, and unwavering quality. Together, they endeavor to seamlessly integrate their collective strengths and resources, fostering a collaborative alliance that is mutually beneficial.

Stepping into a New Era

This impending collaboration marks a remarkable stride towards amplifying value and broadening horizons. With a shared devotion to innovation and customer-centric excellence, DLT Resolution Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact across sectors and chart an exhilarating course toward the future.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. has embarked on a transformative journey, driving advancements in telecommunications and technology. With a focus on strategic Software as a Service (SAAS) acquisitions, we stand at the forefront of opportunities in the dynamic realm of tech companies and cutting-edge technologies.

At our core, we redefine business operations and customer interactions through the dynamic landscape of SAAS. These acquisitions empower organizations to harness state-of-the-art solutions for electronic remote voting, data services, and more. Beyond being a company, DLT Resolution Inc. is a catalyst for technological metamorphosis, fueled by an unyielding drive to pioneer solutions that empower businesses to confidently navigate the digital era and embrace the limitless potential of telecommunications and technology.

Welcome to the future, where innovation is our foundation and technology is our compass.

