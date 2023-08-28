

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 100.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 10.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 54.25 points.



The U.S. major averages all closed on a firm note on Friday. The Dow settled with a gain of 247.48 points or 0.73 percent at 34,346.90. The S&P 500 climbed 29.40 points or 0.67 percent to settle at 4,405.71, while the Nasdaq closed with a gain of 126.67 points or 0.94 percent at 13,590.65.



On the economic front, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for August will be released at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 21.0, while it was down 20 in the prior month. Two-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.Three-month Treasury Bill auction and five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian shares advanced on Monday. Chinese shares climbed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index settled 1.13 percent higher at 3,098.64.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.97 percent to 18,130.74. China Evergrande Group shares plummeted almost 79 percent.



Japanese shares rallied. The Nikkei average jumped 1.73 percent to 32,169.99 while the broader Topix index closed 1.47 percent higher at 2,299.81.



Australian markets rose. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.63 percent to 7,159.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.45 percent at 7,365.90.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 53.92 points or 0.75 percent. The German DAX is gaining 83.12 points or 0.53 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 4.95 points or 0.07 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is climbing 83.83 points or 0.77 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.72 percent.



