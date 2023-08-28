Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Work Life, Mental Health, and More

Originally published by Ericsson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round Up. Today we are talking about A/B testing D&I initiatives, hustle culture, disability inclusion in the workplace, and a new campaign from Dove.

Diversity

Great HBR article sharing how companies can benefit from A/B testing their D&I initiatives - proudly featuring a case study from Ericsson!

Work life

Insightful article about the hustle culture - and how people now re-prioritise what they want out of work and life.

Disability in the workplace

Disability rights advocate Tiffany Yu shares in this TED Talk how companies can make the workplace more inclusive for employees with disabilities. Worth watching!

Mental health

Dove's (Unilever) research shows that social media is harming the mental health of 3 in 5 children. The latest campaign "The Cost of Beauty" is bringing awareness to the impact of toxic social media content - watch the video.

