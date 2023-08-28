Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial? Nach Schlüsselmeldung genau jetzt rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
28.08.23
18:18 Uhr
4,618 Euro
+0,076
+1,67 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5994,62518:53
4,5984,62418:50
ACCESSWIRE
28.08.2023 | 17:38
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Work Life, Mental Health, and More

Originally published by Ericsson

Caroline Berns

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round Up. Today we are talking about A/B testing D&I initiatives, hustle culture, disability inclusion in the workplace, and a new campaign from Dove.

Diversity
Great HBR article sharing how companies can benefit from A/B testing their D&I initiatives - proudly featuring a case study from Ericsson!

Work life
Insightful article about the hustle culture - and how people now re-prioritise what they want out of work and life.

Disability in the workplace
Disability rights advocate Tiffany Yu shares in this TED Talk how companies can make the workplace more inclusive for employees with disabilities. Worth watching!

Mental health
Dove's (Unilever) research shows that social media is harming the mental health of 3 in 5 children. The latest campaign "The Cost of Beauty" is bringing awareness to the impact of toxic social media content - watch the video.

About Ericsson
Ericsson is one of the leading providers of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to service providers. We enable the full value of connectivity by creating game-changing technology and services that are easy to use, adopt, and scale, making our customers successful in a fully connected world.

Our comprehensive portfolio ranges across Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Emerging Business; powered by 5G and IoT platforms.

Ericsson, Monday, August 28, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777671/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Work-Life-Mental-Health-and-More

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.