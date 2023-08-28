

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended moderately higher on Monday after staying firm right through the day's session, thanks to sustained buying at several frontline counters.



The mood was fairly positive, in line with other markets in Europe.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 75.86 points or 0.69% at 11,032.76. The index moved in a tight range between 11,022.98 and 11,060.38.



Among SMI components, only Sonova and Roche Holding failed to move higher. However, the stocks ended just slightly lower.



UBS Group climbed 1.62%, Kuehne & Nagel advanced nearly 1.5%, while Logitech, ABB, Richemont, Partners Group, Sika, Geberit and Holcim ended higher by 1 to 1.35%.



Novartis gained 0.82% after its unit Sandoz completed acquiring the worldwide brand rights of the antifungal agent Mycamine from Japan's Astellas Pharma.



In the Mid Price Index, AMS climbed nearly 3.5% and SIG Combibloc gained about 3.25%. Meyer Burger Tech and Flughafen Zurich ended higher by 2.36% and 2.02%, respectively.



Georg Fischer, Temenos Group, VAT Group, Adecco, Lindt & Spruengli, Straumann Holding and Schindler Holding gained 1 to 1.7%.



DocMorris edned lower by 1.36%. Bachem Holding and SGS declined 0.7% and 0.65%, respectively.



