

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - U.S. stocks settled firmly in positive territory on Monday despite seeing some wild swings during the course of the day's session.



The major averages all closed notably higher. The Dow settled with a gain of 213.18 points or 0.62 percent at 3,560.08. The S&P 500 ended up 27.57 points or 0.63 percent at 4,433.28, while the Nasdaq climbed 114.48 points or 0.84 percent at 13,705.13.



Shares of 3M Co. gained more than 5 percent. The stock rallied after a report from Bloomberg News said the company tentatively agreed to resolve more than 330,000 lawsuits related to its defective earplugs.



Goldman Sachs gained about 1.8 percent. Wells Fargo shares climbed 1.6 percent, while American Express and Citigroup posted modest gains.



Meta Platforms moved up 1.7 percent. Alphabet and Apple, both advanced nearly 1 percent. Microsoft ended marginally up.



Boeing gained 1.8 perccent. Nvidia shares climbed about 1.8 percent. Tesla gained nearly 1 percent.



Intel, Salesforce.com, Walt Disney, Home Depot, Nike, Honeywell International, Caterpillar, Chevron and Verizon ended higher by 0.6 to 1.2 percent.



Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Walgreens Boots Alliance ended lower by 0.8 to 1.2 percent.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 1.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.1 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed about 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 ended higher by 1.03 percent, and 1.32 percent, respectively. The U.K. market remained closed for Late Summer Bank Holiday.



