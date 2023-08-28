

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB315.30 million, or RMB4.54 per share. This compares with RMB348.89 million, or RMB5.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB313.11 million or RMB4.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.6% to RMB941.76 million from RMB738.14 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): RMB315.30 Mln. vs. RMB348.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB4.54 vs. RMB5.18 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB941.76 Mln vs. RMB738.14 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken