

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sallie Mae (SLM), formally SLM Corporation, Monday announced Pete Graham as its next Chief Financial Officer.



Graham will join the company on September 18 as an Executive Vice President and will officially assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on October 27.



He will be responsible for finance, accounting, and treasury activities, as well as equity and fixed income investor relations.



He succeeds Steve McGarry, who entered into a retention agreement with the company earlier this year. McGarry will serve as the Chief Financial Officer until October 27, and will then remain with the company as an Executive Vice President consistent with the terms of his retention agreement.



'Like so many families that Sallie Mae serves, access to higher education was pivotal to my unique journey and I feel a particularly deep connection to the company's mission,' said Graham. 'I am thrilled to be joining the team to power confidence in students and families while driving meaningful growth, continued efficiency, and long-term value for shareholders.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken