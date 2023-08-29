

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission approved Roche's (RHHBY) Evrysdi or risdiplam for babies under two months old with spinal muscular atrophy, the company said in a statement.



The Evrysdi is now available to treat people of all ages with spinal muscular atrophy in the European Union, including babies from birth.



The approval is based on interim data from ongoing RAINBOWFISH trial showing majority of Evrysdi-treated babies were able to stand and walk within timeframes typical of healthy babies by 12 months' treatment.



According to the company, Evrysdi is the only non-invasive SMA therapy and is approved in 100 countries with more than 11,000 patients treated globally.



Roche said it is currently investigating Evrysdi in combination with an anti-myostatin molecule targeting muscle growth in the Ph II/III trial MANATEE for the treatment of SMA.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken