

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L), on Tuesday, announced that following a short period of medical leave, June Felix has agreed with the Board that due to her health situation, she will step down from her position as CEO and director of the company immediately and cease employment with effect from 29th September.



The Board has appointed Russell Reynolds to undertake a comprehensive search process and expects to appoint a permanent CEO in the coming months. In the meantime, Charlie Rozes will continue in his current role as Acting CEO and Chief Financial Officer.



Mike McTighe, Chair of IG Group, said, 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our best wishes to June as she continues her recovery. We thank her for the significant contribution she has made over the past eight years as a board member and especially as Group CEO for almost five years. During her tenure as CEO, the company has successfully pursued a strategy to diversify the business while at the same time strengthening its core OTC business resulting in a doubling of the Group's revenue and profit over the period.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken