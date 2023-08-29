NOVA LIMA, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA; B3: A2FY34) ("Afya" or the "Company"), the leading medical education group and digital health services provider in Brazil, reported today financial and operating results for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2023. Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

2Q23 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 23.6% YoY to R$712.2 million. Adjusted Net Revenue excluding acquisitions grew 13.5%, reaching R$654.0 million.

2Q23 Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.8% YoY, reaching R$268.2 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 37.7%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding acquisitions grew 9.9%, reaching R$241.9 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 37.0%.

First Half 2023 Highlights

1H23 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 24.3% YoY to R$1,421.6 million. Adjusted Net Revenue excluding acquisitions grew 13.5%, reaching R$1,298.2 million.

1H23 Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.9% YoY reaching R$598.4 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 42.1%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding acquisitions grew 11.2%, reaching R$546.1 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 42.1%.

Cash conversion of 98.9% generating R$566.5 million of cash flow from operating activities that resulted a solid cash position of R$741.2 million.

Almost 282 thousand monthly active physicians and medical students using Afya's Digital Services.

Table 1: Financial Highlights For the three months period ended June 30, For the six months period ended June 30, (in thousand of R$) 2023 2023 Ex

Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex

Acquisitions 2023 2023 Ex

Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex

Acquisitions (a) Net Revenue 712,607 654,325 598,156 19.1% 9.4% 1,422,568 1,299,175 1,164,480 22.2% 11.6% (b) Adjusted Net Revenue (1) 712,237 653,955 576,079 23.6% 13.5% 1,421,620 1,298,227 1,143,795 24.3% 13.5% (c) Adjusted EBITDA (2) 268,174 241,876 220,186 21.8% 9.9% 598,373 546,095 490,987 21.9% 11.2% (d) = (c)/(b) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 37.7% 37.0% 38.2% -50 bps -120 bps 42.1% 42.1% 42.9% -80 bps -80 bps *For the three months period ended June 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Glic (April to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022), and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (April to June, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023). *For the six months period ended June 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Cardiopapers (January to March 2023; Closing of Cardiopapers was in April, 2022), Glic (January to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022), and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (January to June, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023). (1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 07).

Message from Management

In Afya, these results reinforce the success of our strategy, as evidenced by consistent growth in both operational and financial results. Notably, our Net Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA have increased significantly year-over-year, providing us with the confidence to reaffirm our 2023 guidance.

This quarter was marked by significant increases in Net Revenue within our three segments and we are delighted to see that the most significant growth came from our Continuing Education segment with a robust intake process, and course maturation reflecting a 50% quarter-over-quarter expansion.

In Digital Health Services, we observed an increase of 28% in Net Revenue compared to the same quarter of 2022. This result reinforces the opportunity ahead in Digital Services, and it is explained by the ramp-up in B2B engagements, with new contracts with the pharmaceutical industry companies, and the continuous ramp-up in B2P subscribers, as we will discuss further on.

Afya's core business also delivered outstanding results again, as we saw higher tickets in Medicine courses, maturation of medical seats, and the consolidation of UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes acquisition in January 2023.

Building on these achievements, our Afya Day event held this July marked another significant milestone as we unveiled the initiation of our rebranding efforts. This strategic move aims to ensure that our strong results are maximized and connected by an equally strong brand strategy. Propelling Afya to a high level of relevance, credibility and growth potential. Additionally, we took the opportunity to reiterate our strategic direction and articulate our vision for the forthcoming years.

Underlining these achievements, Afya's remarkable performance garnered three major awards within the 2nd quarter: "Executivo de Valor" recognizing Virgilio Gibbon as the top CEO in the Education Sector, "Valor Econômico's Best Education Company in Innovation", and another prestigious recognition for being the best Company in the Education Sector in the "Valor 1000" award.

We are very proud of our business and of what we have achieved so far, as well as of what we are planning for the future.

1. Key Events in the Quarter:

Afya announced, on June 2023, that the resolutions set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held: (1) the approval and ratification of Afya's financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022; (2) the approval of João Paulo Seibel de Faria as a director of the Company with immediate effect to hold office for a two year term; (3) the approval of Vanessa Claro Lopes as a director of the Company with immediate effect to hold office for a two year term; (4) the approval of Miguel Filisbino Pereira de Paula as a director of the Company with immediate effect to hold office for a two year term; and (5) the approval of Marcelo Ken Suhara as a director of the Company with immediate effect to hold office for a two year term;

2. Subsequent Events in the quarter

Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA, B3: A2FY34) announced, on July 2023 the start of negotiation of its non-sponsored Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs), with a 1-for-2 stock split, aimed to provide investment opportunities on Afya for Brazilian investors;

Afya hosted, on July 2023 its Investor and ESG Day. Attendees heard from Afya's business executives the Company's evolution, business strategy, ESG initiatives, present and future perspectives. More details on: https://ir.afya.com.br/afya-day/

Changes in the share-based compensation plan: On July 31, 2023, the People and ESG Committee approved a change in the share-based compensation plan to retain talents and reinforce the compensation plan. All the holders of stock options granted before July 11, 2022 were offered the possibility to exchange the stock options for a number of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). The conversion ratios were measured by the Company considering the fair value for the original plans remeasured at the modification date with no significant increase in fair value as a result of such modification since the beneficiaries will have the benefit of settling its award for no cash consideration. Further, the People and ESG Committee also approved a modification in the index rate to the strike prices of its granted stock options. The result is that strike prices are now adjusted by the Brazilian inflation rate (IPCA) instead of the CDI rate. These changes will be accounted as modifications in accordance with IFRS 2 and the Company do not expect to have significant impacts on the consolidated financial statements.

Municipality taxes amnesty program: In August 2023, the Company and the selling shareholders of Unigranrio agreed to settle a tax proceeding with the municipality of Rio de Janeiro for ISS (municipality tax on services) and Unigranrio entered into a tax amnesty program on interest and penalties and paid R$14,819 on August 10, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had an indemnification asset of R$20,000 and a provision for legal proceedings of R$53,302 for this matter. The Company is still measuring the impacts on the consolidated financial statements.

3. Full Year 2023 Guidance Reaffirmed

The Company is reaffirming its previously issued guidance for FY23, which already considered the impact of the increase of the FG-FIES, as Afya successfully concluded acceptances of new medical students for the second semester, ensuring 100% occupancy in all of its medical schools.

Under the new FIES Program (Higher Education Financing Fund) introduced in 2018, retention is applied to the amount paid by the Program to cover the delinquency of the financed students. This retention is allocated to the FG-FIES Fund and the fund cannot be redeemed or utilized for other purposes without the approval of the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE). There was a transition rule that capped the retention at certain levels until 2022. From 2023, the limit was lifted, and the retention was updated according to the delinquency per educational entity for those FIES students that entered on the amortization phase. For Afya, the expected impact on the increase of the FG-FIES in 2023 is R$24 million which was already considered in the 2023 Guidance.

The guidance for FY2023 is defined in the following table:

Guidance for 2023 Adjusted Net Revenue* R$ 2,750 mn = ? = R$ 2,850 mn Adjusted EBITDA R$ 1,100 mn = ? = R$ 1,200 mn *Includes UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes' acquisitions;

Includes the increase of 64 medical seats of Faculdade Santo Agostinho, in the city of Itabuna;

Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance.

4. 1H23 Overview

Operational Review

Afya is the only company offering educational and technological solutions to support physicians across every stage of the medical career, from undergraduate students in their medical school years through medical residency preparatory courses, medical specialization programs and continuing medical education. The Company also offers solutions to empower the physicians in their daily routine including supporting clinic decisions through mobile app subscription, delivering practice management tools through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, and assisting physicians in their relationship with their patients.

The Company reports results for three distinct business units. The first, Undergrad - medical schools, other healthcare programs and ex-health degrees. Revenue is generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the undergraduate programs. The second, Continuing Education - specialization programs and graduate courses for physicians. Revenue is also generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the specialization and graduate courses. The third is Digital Services - digital services offered by the Company at every stage of the medical career. This business unit is divided into Business to Physician (which encompasses Content & Technology for Medical Education, Clinical Decision Software, Practice Management Tools & Electronic Medical Records, Physician-Patient Relationship, Telemedicine, and Digital Prescription) and Business to Business (which provides access and demand for the healthcare players). Revenue is generated from printed books and e-books, which is recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer, and subscription fees, which are recognized as the services are transferred over time.

Key Revenue Drivers - Undergraduate Courses

Table 2: Key Revenue Drivers For the six months period ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Chg Undergrad Programs MEDICAL SCHOOL Approved Seats 3,163 2,759 14.6% Operating Seats 3,113 2,481 25.5% Total Students (end of period) 20,790 17,555 18.4% Average Total Students 20,806 17,539 18.6% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)* 18,811 17,539 7.3% Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 1,262,673 1,001,808 26.0% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 1,148,822 1,001,808 14.7% Medical School Gross Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month) 10,179 9,520 6.9% Medical School Net Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month) 8,549 7,853 8.9% UNDERGRADUATE HEALTH SCIENCE Total Students (end of period) 21,117 20,779 1.6% Average Total Students 21,389 20,841 2.6% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)* 19,633 20,841 -5.8% Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 197,177 170,666 15.5% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 182,211 170,666 6.8% OTHER UNDERGRADUATE Total Students (end of period) 24,545 23,945 2.5% Average Total Students 24,794 24,077 3.0% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)* 21,569 24,077 -10.4% Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 155,709 137,464 13.3% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 134,772 137,464 -2.0% TOTAL TUITION FEES Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 1,615,560 1,309,937 23.3% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 1,465,805 1,309,937 11.9% *For the six months period ended June 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (January to June, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023).

Key Revenue Drivers - Continuing Education and Digital Services

Table 3: Key Revenue Drivers For the six months period ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Chg Continuing Education Medical Specialization & Others Total Students (end of period) 4,646 3,543 31.1% Average Total Students 4,710 3,511 34.1% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions) 4,710 3,511 34.1% Net Revenue from courses (Total - R$ '000) 70,584 47,662 48.1% Net Revenue from courses (ex- Acquisitions¹) 70,584 47,662 48.1% Digital Services Content & Technology for Medical Education Medcel Active Payers Prep Courses & CME - B2P 6,440 12,741 -49.5% Prep Courses & CME - B2B 6,029 4,909 22.8% Além da Medicina Active Payers 6,657 7,792 -14.6% Cardiopapers Active Payers 6,880 4,765 44.4% Medical Harbour Active Payers 7,002 4,425 58.2% Clinical Decision Software Whitebook Active Payers 145,744 133,238 9.4% Clinical Management Tools² iClinic Active Payers 24,957 21,088 18.3% Shosp Active Payers 3,001 2,264 32.6% Digital Services Total Active Payers (end of period) 206,710 191,222 8.1% Net Revenue from Services (Total - R$ '000) 110,930 89,695 23.7% Net Revenue - B2P 91,284 79,013 15.5% Net Revenue - B2B 19,646 10,682 83.9% Net Revenue From Services (ex-Acquisitions¹) 103,841 89,695 15.8% *For the six months period ended June 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Cardiopapers (January to March 2023; Closing of Cardiopapers was in April, 2022), Glic (January to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022). (2) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features.

Key Operational Drivers - Digital Services

Monthly Active Users (MaU) represents the number of unique individuals that consumed Digital Services content in each one of our products in the last 30 days of a specific period.

Total monthly active users reached almost 282 thousand, 6.5% higher over the same period in the last year.

Monthly Active Unique Users (MUAU) represents the number of unique individuals, without overlap of users among products, in the last 30 days of a specific period.

Table 4: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Active Users (MaU) 2Q23 2Q22 % Chg YoY 1Q23 4Q22 Content & Technology for Medical Education 24,973 20,739 20.4% 31,549 16,539 Clinical Decision Software 230,338 221,862 3.8% 237,003 221,762 Clinical Management Tools¹ 24,880 21,151 17.6% 24,568 20,936 Physician-Patient Relationship 1,782 1,101 61.9% 1,773 1,473 Total Monthly Active Users (MaU) - Digital Services 281,973 264,853 6.5% 294,893 260,710 1) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features Includes Shosp, Medicinae and Além da Medicina starting in 1Q22 and Cardiopapers and Glic starting in 2Q22 Table 5: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) 2Q23 2Q22 % Chg QoQ 1Q23 4Q22 Total Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) - Digital Services 251,487 245,396 2.5% 262,137 241,949 1) Total Monthly Unique Active Users excludes non-integrated companies: Medical Harbour, Medicinae, Shosp, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic

Seasonality

Undergrad's tuition revenues are related to the intake process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period; thus does not have significant fluctuations during the semester. Continuing Education revenues are related to monthly intakes and tuition fees and do not have a considerable concentration in any period. Digital Services is comprised mainly of Medcel, Pebmed, and iClinic revenues. While Pebmed and iClinic do not have significant fluctuation regarding seasonality, Medcel's revenue is concentrated in the first and last quarter of the year due to the enrollments of Medcel's clients period. In addition, the majority of Medcel's revenues are derived from printed books and e-books, which are recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer. Consequently, the Digital Services segment generally has higher revenues and results of operations in the first and last quarters of the year than in the second and third quarters.

Revenue

Adjusted Net Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was R$712.2 million, an increase of 23.6% over the same period of the prior year. Excluding acquisitions, Adjusted Net Revenue in the second quarter increased 13.5% YoY to R$654.0 million, mainly due to higher tickets in Medicine courses in 8.9% in the semester and the maturation of medical seats, the Continuing Education performance and the digital services expansion.

Net Revenue of Continuing Education for the second quarter of 2023 was R$35.6 million, an increase of 49.6%, boosted by student growth.

Digital services increased 28.2% quarter over quarter, totaling R$54.1 million. The organic growth is a combination of (a) an increase in the B2B engagements, increasing B2B Net Revenue by 83.9%, and (b) the expansion of the active payers in the B2P, mainly in Whitebook, IClinic, Medical Harbour and Cardiopapers.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, Adjusted Net Revenue was R$1,421.6 million, an increase of 24.3% over the same period of last year. Excluding acquisitions, Adjusted Net Revenue in the six-month period increased 13.5% YoY to R$1,298.2 million.

Table 6: Revenue & Revenue Mix (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended June 30, For the six months period ended June 30, 2023 2023 Ex

Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex

Acquisitions 2023 2023 Ex

Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex

Acquisitions Net Revenue Mix Undergrad 625,264 567,113 533,545 17.2% 6.3% 1,246,240 1,129,935 1,028,940 21.1% 9.8% Adjusted Undergrad¹ 624,894 566,743 511,468 22.2% 10.8% 1,245,292 1,128,987 1,008,255 23.5% 12.0% Continuing Education 35,624 35,624 23,811 49.6% 49.6% 70,584 70,584 47,662 48.1% 48.1% Digital Services 54,138 54,007 42,218 28.2% 27.9% 110,930 103,841 89,695 23.7% 15.8% Inter-segment transactions -2,419 -2,419 -1,418 n.a 70.6% -5,186 -5,186 -1,817 185.4% 185.4% Total Reported Net Revenue 712,607 654,325 598,156 19.1% 9.4% 1,422,568 1,299,175 1,164,480 22.2% 11.6% Total Adjusted Net Revenue ¹ 712,237 653,955 576,079 23.6% 13.5% 1,421,620 1,298,227 1,143,795 24.3% 13.5% *For the three months period ended June 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Glic (April to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022), and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (April to June, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023). *For the six months period ended June 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Cardiopapers (January to March 2023; Closing of Cardiopapers was in April, 2022), Glic (January to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022), and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (January to June, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023). (1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 07).

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 increased 21.8% to R$268.2 million, up from R$220.2 million in the same period of the prior year, while the Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 50 basis points to 37.7%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, Adjusted EBITDA was R$598.4 million, an increase of 21.9% over the same period of the prior year, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin decrease of 80 basis points in the same period.

The Adjusted EBITDA Margin reduction is due to: (a) Mix of Net Revenue, with higher participation of the Digital and Continuing Education segments, and (b) the consolidation of 4 new Mais Médicos campuses (operation started on 3Q22) and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes which are performing better than expected but still present lower margins when compared to the integrated companies.

Table 7: Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended June 30, For the six months period ended June 30, 2023 2023 Ex Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions 2023 2023 Ex Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions Adjusted EBITDA 268,174 241,876 220,186 21.8% 9.9% 598,373 546,095 490,987 21.9% 11.2% % Margin 37.7% 37.0% 38.2% -50 bps -120 bps 42.1% 42.1% 42.9% -80 bps -80 bps *For the three months period ended June 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Glic (April to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022), and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (April to June, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023). *For the six months period ended June 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Cardiopapers (January to March 2023; Closing of Cardiopapers was in April, 2022), Glic (January to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022), and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (January to June, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023).

Adjusted Net Income

Net Income for the second quarter of 2023 was R$87.5 million, a decrease of -17.5% over the same period of the prior year. Net Income results for the second quarter of 2022 was positively affected by the increase in operational results, which includes the recovery of a portion of the prior granted discounts in tuition fees related to COVID-19

Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2023 was R$ 131.9 million, an increase of 10.7% over the same period of the prior year mainly due to better operational performance, which was offset by higher financial expenses, mainly related to the increase in leverage due to UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatao business combination and higher interest rates, when compared to the same period of the prior year. Adjusted Net Income for the six-month period of 2023 was R$ 298.3 million, an increase of 4.2% year over year.

Adjusted EPS reached R$3.20 per share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 5.2% year over year, for the reasons as presented above.

Table 8: Adjusted Net Income (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended June 30, For the six months period ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Chg 2023 2022 % Chg Net income 87,537 106,073 -17.5% 205,310 241,015 -14.8% Amortization of customer relationships and trademark (1) 29,983 18,724 60.1% 54,186 37,007 46.4% Share-based compensation 6,902 8,652 -20.2% 13,398 11,581 15.7% Non-recurring expenses: 7,481 (14,302 ) n.a. 25,388 -3,275 n.a. - Integration of new companies (2) 6,282 5,781 8.7% 12,182 9,952 22.4% - M&A advisory and due diligence (3) 635 594 6.9% 11,674 1,806 546.4% - Expansion projects (4) 378 677 -44.2% 529 1,279 -58.6% - Restructuring expenses (5) 556 723 -23.1% 1,951 4,373 -55.4% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6) -370 -22,077 -98.3% -948 -20,685 -95.4% Adjusted Net Income 131,903 119,147 10.7% 298,282 286,328 4.2% Basic earnings per share - in R$ (7) 0.92 1.12 -17.8% 2.17 2.55 -14.8% Adjusted earnings per share - in R$ (8) 1.42 1.27 11.8% 3.20 3.05 5.2% (1) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations. (2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions. (4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies. (6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (7) Basic earnings per share: Net Income/Weighted average number of outstanding shares. (8) Adjusted earnings per share: Adjusted Net Income attributable to equity holders of the Parent/Weighted average number of outstanding shares.

Cash and Debt Position

On June 30, 2023, Cash and Cash Equivalents were R$741.2 million, a decrease of 32.2% over December 31, 2022, due to UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes business combination.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, Afya reported cash flow from operating activities of R$566.5 million, up from R$450.0 million in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 25.9% YoY, boosted by the solid operational results. Operating Cash Conversion Ratio was strong once again, achieving 98.9% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, compared to 91.0% in the same period of the previous year.

On June 30, 2023, Net Debt, excluding the effect of IFRS 16, totaled R$2,003.6 million. When compared to December 31, 2022 Net Debt added to R$825 million related to UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes business combination closed on January 2, 2023, the Net Debt reduced R$ 202 million due to the strong Cash flow from operating activities in the semester.

Table 9: Operating Cash Conversion Ratio Reconciliation For the six months period ended June 30, (in thousands of R$) Considering the adoption of IFRS 16 2023 2022 % Chg (a) Net cash flows from operating activities 537,492 427,916 25.6% (b) Income taxes paid 28,988 22,101 31.2% (c) = (a) + (b) Cash flow from operating activities 566,480 450,017 25.9% (d) Adjusted EBITDA 598,373 490,987 21.9% (e) Non-recurring expenses: 25,388 -3,275 n.a. - Integration of new companies (1) 12,182 9,952 22.4% - M&A advisory and due diligence (2) 11,674 1,806 546.4% - Expansion projects (3) 529 1,279 -58.6% - Restructuring Expenses (4) 1,951 4,373 -55.4% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (5) -948 -20,685 -95.4% (f) = (d) - (e) Adjusted EBITDA ex- non-recurring expenses 572,985 494,262 15.9% (g) = (c) / (f) Operating cash conversion ratio 98.9% 91.0% 790 bps (1) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (2) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for M&A transactions. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (4) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of acquired companies. (5) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.

The following table shows more information regarding the cost of debt for 1H23, considering loans and financing, capital market and accounts payable to selling shareholders. Afya's capital structure remains solid with a conservative leveraging position and a low cost of debt. Considering the mid guidance for 2023, Afya's Net Debt/ Adjusted Ebitda would be 1.7x.

Table 10: Gross Debt and Average Cost of Debt (in millions of R$) For the closing of the six months period ended in June 30, Cost of Debt Gross Debt Duration (Years) per year %CDI* Loans and financing: Softbank 825 2.9 6.5% 48% Capital Market 537 4.1 15.5% 114% Loans and financing: Others 563 1.6 15.5% 114% Accounts payable to selling shareholders 820 1.0 13.0% 97% Average 2,745 2.3 11.9% 89% *Based on the annualized Interbank Certificates of Deposit ("CDI") rate for the period as a reference: 1H23: ~13.65% p.y.

Table 11: Cash and Debt Position (in thousands of R$) 2Q23 FY2022 % Chg 2Q22 % Chg (+) Cash and Cash Equivalents 741,196 1,093,082 -32.2% 616,250 20.3% Cash and Bank Deposits 17,057 57,509 -70.3% 47,583 -64.2% Cash Equivalents 724,139 1,035,573 -30.1% 568,667 27.3% (-) Loans and Financing 1,925,154 1,882,901 2.2% 1,380,540 39.4% Current 193,660 145,202 33.4% 230,494 -16.0% Non-Current 1,731,494 1,737,699 -0.4% 1,150,046 50.6% (-) Accounts Payable to Selling Shareholders 764,595 528,678 44.6% 649,626 17.7% Current 401,766 261,711 53.5% 203,979 97.0% Non-Current 362,829 266,967 35.9% 445,647 -18.6% (-) Other Short and Long Term Obligations 55,045 62,176 -11.5% 69,456 -20.7% (=) Net Debt (Cash) excluding IFRS 16 2,003,598 1,380,673 45.1% 1,483,372 35.1% (-) Lease Liabilities 851,845 769,525 10.7% 741,825 14.8% Current 35,292 32,459 8.7% 28,619 23.3% Non-Current 816,553 737,066 10.8% 713,206 14.5% Net Debt (Cash) with IFRS 16 2,855,443 2,150,198 32.8% 2,225,197 28.3%

CAPEX

Capital expenditures consists of the purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets, including expenditures mainly related to the expansion and maintenance of our campuses and headquarters including leasehold improvements, and the development of new solutions in the digital segment, among others.

For the six-month period ending June 30, 2023, CAPEX went from R$161.2 million to R$102.2 million, a decrease of 36.6% over the same period of the prior year.

Table 12: CAPEX (in thousands of R$) For the six months period ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Chg CAPEX 102,157 161,218 -36.6% Property and equipment 56,907 62,266 -8.6% Intanglibe assets 45,250 98,952 -54.3% - Licenses 0 24,408 n.a. - Goodwill 0 36,481 n.a. - Others 45,250 38,063 18.9%

ESG Metrics

ESG commitment is an important part of Afya's strategy and permeates the Company's core values. Afya has been advancing year after year on its core pillars and, since 2021, ESG metrics have been disclosed in the Company's quarterly financial results.

On January 2023, Afya announced it is one of 484 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. In addition, for the second time in a row, Afya was included on the index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies, being 1 of 16 Brazilian companies included in the index this year.

The 2022 Sustainability Report can be found at: https://ir.afya.com.br/corporate-governance/sustainability/

Table 13: ESG Metrics 2Q23 2Q22 2022 2021 2020 2019 # GRI Governance and Employee Management 1 405-1 Number of employees 9,795 8,731 8,708 8,079 6,100 3,369 2 405-1 Percentage of female employees 57% 56% 57% 55% 55% 57% 3 405-1 Percentage of female employees in the board of directors 36% 27% 40% 18% 18% 22% 4 102-24 Percentage of independent member in the board of directors 36% 36% 30% 36% 36% 22% Environmental 4 302-1 Total energy consumption (kWh) 5,643,324 3,598,250 17,011,842 12,176,966 8,035,845 5,928,450 4.1 302-1 Consumption per campus 122,681 94,691 412,747 385,573 321,434 395,230 5 302-1 % supplied by distribution companies 58.0% 69.4% 72.4% 91.3% 83.4% 96.2% 6 302-1 % supplied by other sources 42.0% 30.6% 27.6% 8.7% 16.6% 3.8% Social 8 413-1 Number of free clinical consultations offered by Afya 168,362 143,236 494,635 341,286 427,184 270,000 9 Number of physicians graduated in Afya's campuses 18,865 16,998 18,104 16,772 12,691 8,306 10 201-4 Number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI) 10,045 8,783 10,965 7,881 4,999 2,808 11 % students with scholarships over total undergraduate students 15.1% 14.1% 18.8% 12.9% 13.7% 11.7% 12 413-1 Hospital, clinics and city halls partnerships 714 449 662 447 432 60 (1) Some factors can influence in the adequate proportionality analysis of data over the years, such as: climate changes, COVID-19 pandemic effects, seasonalities, number of employees, number of students, number of active units, among others. (2) "Other sources" refers to: (a) Derived from renewable sources, such as solar panels installed in the units; and (b) Derived from the search for alternative energy options in the market. (3) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed environmental data were updated to consider: (a) GHG Protocol guidelines improvements, and (b) additional data-collection criteria refinements. (4) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed social data were updated to consider: (a) the number of graduated physicians considering all units after its closing, and (b) partnerships related only to medical schools.

5. Conference Call and Webcast Information

6. About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)

Afya is the leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats. It delivers an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners, from the moment they enroll as medical students, through their medical residency preparation, graduate program, and continuing medical education activities. Afya also offers content and clinical decision applications for healthcare professionals through its products WhiteBook, Nursebook and Portal PEBMED. For more information, please visit www.afya.com.br.

7. Forward - Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, and include risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain students; our ability to increase tuition prices and prep course fees; our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of students and professors; our ability to source and successfully integrate acquisitions; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and the Brazilian economy.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results are included in the filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Rule 434(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/.

8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board-IASB, Afya uses Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio information, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the convenience of investors. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that intends to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be equally adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure.

Afya calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus/minus net financial result plus income taxes expense plus depreciation and amortization plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, plus share-based compensation plus/minus share of income of associate plus/minus non-recurring expenses. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is net income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark, plus share-based compensation. We calculate Operating Cash Conversion Ratio as the Cash flow from operating activities, adjusted with income taxes paid divided by Adjusted EBITDA plus/minus non-recurring expenses.

Management presents Adjusted EBITDA, because it believes these measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of financial performance of the core operations that facilitates period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Afya also presents Operating Cash Conversion Ratio because it believes this measure provides investors with a measure of how efficiently the Company converts EBITDA into cash. The non-GAAP financial measures described in this prospectus are not a substitute for the IFRS measures of earnings. Additionally, calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio may be different from the calculations used by other companies, including competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, Afya's measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

10. Financial Tables

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share) Three-month period ended Six-month period ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue 712,607 598,156 1,422,568 1,164,480 Cost of services (284,295) (219,242) (531,902) (405,972) Gross profit 428,312 378,914 890,666 758,508 General and administrative expenses (249,586) (207,415) (482,806) (385,929) Other expenses, net (2,083) (1,257) (1,678) (1,566) Operating income 176,643 170,242 406,182 371,013 Finance income 23,892 22,874 51,579 47,443 Finance expenses (114,118) (83,676) (238,357) (164,967) Finance result (90,226) (60,802) (186,778) (117,524) Share of income of associate 3,210 2,201 7,056 6,441 Income before income taxes 89,627 111,641 226,460 259,930 Income taxes expenses (2,090) (5,568) (21,150) (18,915) Net income 87,537 106,073 205,310 241,015 Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income 87,537 106,073 205,310 241,015 Income attributable to Equity holders of the parent 82,789 101,505 194,916 231,115 Non-controlling interests 4,748 4,568 10,394 9,900 87,537 106,073 205,310 241,015 Basic earnings per share Per common share 0.92 1.12 2.17 2.55 Diluted earnings per share Per common share 0.92 1.12 2.16 2.55

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 (In thousands of Brazilian reais) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 741,196 1,093,082 Trade receivables 509,520 452,831 Inventories 8,088 12,190 Recoverable taxes 51,505 27,809 Other assets 63,930 51,745 Total current assets 1,374,239 1,637,657 Non-current assets Trade receivables 42,893 42,568 Other assets 200,448 191,756 Investment in associate 52,669 53,907 Property and equipment 588,178 542,087 Right-of-use assets 759,512 690,073 Intangible assets 4,831,529 4,041,491 Total non-current assets 6,475,229 5,561,882 Total assets 7,849,468 7,199,539 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 82,632 71,482 Loans and financing 193,660 145,202 Lease liabilities 35,292 32,459 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 401,766 261,711 Notes payable 55,045 62,176 Advances from customers 121,838 133,050 Labor and social obligations 220,019 154,518 Taxes payable 26,455 26,221 Income taxes payable 30,465 16,151 Other liabilities 3,509 2,719 Total current liabilities 1,170,681 905,689 Non-current liabilities Loans and financing 1,731,494 1,737,699 Lease liabilities 816,553 737,066 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 362,829 266,967 Taxes payable 91,286 92,888 Provision for legal proceedings 202,940 195,854 Other liabilities 27,488 13,218 Total non-current liabilities 3,232,590 3,043,692 Total liabilities 4,403,271 3,949,381 Equity Share capital 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 2,372,773 2,375,344 Share-based compensation reserve 136,936 123,538 Treasury stock (314,745) (304,947) Retained earnings 1,199,802 1,004,886 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 3,394,783 3,198,838 Non-controlling interests 51,414 51,320 Total equity 3,446,197 3,250,158 Total liabilities and equity 7,849,468 7,199,539

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flow For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of Brazilian reais) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating activities (unaudited) (unaudited) Income before income taxes 226,460 259,930 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 138,264 99,089 Write-off of property and equipment 246 2,483 Write-off of intangible assets 259 2,549 Allowance for doubtful accounts 39,086 30,420 Share-based compensation expense 13,398 11,581 Net foreign exchange differences 539 320 Accrued interest 152,404 95,165 Accrued lease interest 49,033 41,392 Share of income of associate (7,056) (6,441) Provision for legal proceedings 6,934 12,047 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables (62,359) (88,472) Inventories 4,241 (3,314) Recoverable taxes (23,107) (13,644) Other assets (9,121) (7,886) Trade payables (1,103) 2,952 Taxes payables 18,502 5,247 Advances from customers (43,709) (31,668) Labor and social obligations 59,249 44,565 Other liabilities 4,320 (6,298) 566,480 450,017 Income taxes paid (28,988) (22,101) Net cash flows from operating activities 537,492 427,916 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (56,907) (62,266) Acquisition of intangibles assets (45,250) (50,267) Dividends received 5,101 2,838 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (640,858) (177,815) Net cash flows used in investing activities (737,914) (287,510) Financing activities Payments of loans and financing (67,305) (53,795) Proceeds from loans and financing 5,288 - Payments of lease liabilities (66,239) (55,074) Treasury shares buy-back (12,369) (152,317) Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders (10,300) (11,212) Net cash flows used in financing activities (150,925) (272,398) Net foreign exchange differences (539) (320) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (351,886) (132,312) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,093,082 748,562 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 741,196 616,250

Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

Reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended June 30, For the six months period ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Chg 2023 2022 % Chg Net income 87,537 106,073 -17.5% 205,310 241,015 -14.8% Net financial result 90,226 60,802 48.4% 186,778 117,524 58.9% Income taxes expense 2,090 5,568 -62.5% 21,150 18,915 11.8% Depreciation and amortization 72,306 50,702 42.6% 138,264 99,089 39.5% Interest received (1) 4,842 4,892 -1.0% 15,141 12,579 20.4% Income share associate (3,210) (2,201) 45.8% (7,056) (6,441) 9.5% Share-based compensation 6,902 8,652 -20.2% 13,398 11,581 15.7% Non-recurring expenses: 7,481 (14,302) n.a. 25,388 (3,275) n.a. - Integration of new companies (2) 6,282 5,781 8.7% 12,182 9,952 22.4% - M&A advisory and due diligence (3) 635 594 6.9% 11,674 1,806 546.4% - Expansion projects (4) 378 677 -44.2% 529 1,279 -58.6% - Restructuring expenses (5) 556 723 -23.1% 1,951 4,373 -55.4% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6) (370) (22,077) -98.3% (948) (20,685) n.a. Adjusted EBITDA 268,174 220,186 21.8% 598,373 490,987 21.87% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 37.7% 38.2% -50 bps 42.1% 42.9% -80 bps (1) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees. (2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions. (4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies. (6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.

