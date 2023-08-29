Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan Sports" or "the Company") today announced the upcoming retirement of the Company's current Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mark Faubert, and the appointment of Joe McCullagh as its new COO.

Retirement of COO, Mark Faubert

Mr. Faubert will be retiring at the end of December 2023 after over two decades of dedicated service at Canlan Sports. "Safety, comfort, and efficiency are key for our customer and employee experience," said Canlan Sports' CEO, Joey St-Aubin. "Since 2001, Mark has helped Canlan Sports focus on optimizing its processes to give the company a competitive edge and open up new growth opportunities. Mark has helped us adopt advanced technologies that have been vital in exceeding health and safety standards and optimizing available inventory and resources. On behalf of Canlan Sports, I would like to thank Mark for his tremendous contributions and wish him and his family well after retirement."

Appointment of Joe McCullagh as COO

Joe McCullagh will join the Company on September 5, 2023 as the Company's new COO and be able to work alongside Mr. Faubert during the transition period. Mr McCullagh is an experienced operations professional who has held senior leadership roles for the past 20 years servicing organizations in the hospitality and recreation industries.

"As we look forward, we are extremely pleased to have Joe join our team," said Mr. St-Aubin. "Joe brings to Canlan Sports a wealth of experience in the areas of operations management, strategic planning and execution that will facilitate our growth in years to come."

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (operating as Canlan Sports) is the North American leader in the ownership, operations and programming of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We currently own, lease and/or manage 17 facilities in Canada and the United States with 49 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 20 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan, please visit www.canlansports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this News Release may constitute 'forward looking' statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this News Release, such statements may use such words as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'plan', "anticipates", "budgets", "could", "should", and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this News Release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements are the effects of, as well as changes in: international, national and local business and economic conditions; political or economic instability in the Corporation's markets; purchase or sale transactions; naturally caused incidences; competition; legislation and governmental regulation; and accounting policies and practices. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

