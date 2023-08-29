

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing activity deteriorated further in August as new orders declined at a sharper pace due to weaker demand conditions, data produced by S&P Global showed on Tuesday.



The UniCredit Bank Austria Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 40.6 in July from 38.8 in the previous month. However, any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.



Output declined at the fastest pace in four months, though remained marked. New orders declined at a faster rate, with export sales falling at the steepest rate in nine months.



The survey revealed that factory employment decreased as firms pared back capacity in line with reduced output requirements and a gloomy outlook for the year ahead.



On the price front, input price inflation slowed for the first time in the current sequence of growth on the back of easing supply chain constraints. Similarly, output price inflation remained strong, though eased since July.



