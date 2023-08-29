

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economy grew slightly as initially estimated in the second quarter after remaining flat in the previous quarter, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.1 percent in the June quarter, following a flat change in the March quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on July 31.



Among expenditure components, household consumption grew 0.2 percent over the quarter, and government final expenditure rose by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation declined 1.9 percent compared to last quarter, and both exports and imports fell by 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, the economy contracted at a stable rate of 0.4 percent in the second quarter, revised from a 0.6 percent decrease reported initially.



