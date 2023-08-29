

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - In a groundbreaking stride towards curbing soaring healthcare expenses, President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act has ushered in a transformative era. The Act stands as a significant milestone in U.S. federal legislation. Its primary objective is to tackle inflation through potential measures such as trimming the federal government budget deficit, decreasing costs of prescription drugs, and fostering both domestic energy generation and clean energy initiatives. This pivotal law was successfully approved by the 117th U.S. Congress and officially ratified by President Joe Biden on August 16, 2022.



A watershed moment was unveiled as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), operating through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), made a momentous announcement. The HHS revealed the initial cohort of ten drugs under the purview of Medicare Part D, earmarked for forthcoming negotiations. These high-stake negotiations with pharmaceutical entities are slated for the years 2023 and 2024, with any revised pricing structures slated to be implemented as of 2026. The collective out-of-pocket expenditure for these specific drugs, incurred by Medicare beneficiaries, amounted to a staggering $3.4 billion during 2022.



Resonating with the spirit of this watershed development, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra voiced his commitment to upending the status quo. Becerra highlighted the pervasive issue of pharmaceutical corporations reaping exorbitant profits, while everyday Americans grappled with the debilitating weight of escalating prescription drug costs. The Inflation Reduction Act is hailed as a potent weapon in reshaping this narrative, one that draws nearer to President Biden's resolute vision of expanded access and reduced financial burdens linked to prescription drugs.



The administration's resolute focus on driving down prescription drug costs and fostering access to innovative therapies has been underscored as a paramount priority. Aligned with various provisions encapsulated in the new law, which collectively foster healthcare affordability and equitable access to medication, the pivotal power vested in Medicare to engage in price negotiations stands out as transformative. This move is poised to fortify the program's overarching mandate to cater to both existing and future generations of Medicare beneficiaries.



The negotiation process is poised to be a comprehensive one, encapsulating multifaceted considerations. While clinical efficacy of the selected drug takes center stage, unmet medical needs, and the drug's tangible impact on Medicare-dependent individuals are pivotal factors guiding the deliberations. Moreover, the negotiations factor in the broader spectrum of costs tied to research, development, production, and distribution of these selected drugs. The eventual outcome of these negotiations spells tangible hope for Medicare beneficiaries, promising access to life-saving treatments at markedly reduced financial outlays.



The initial roster of selected drugs for the inaugural round of negotiations is as follows. Eliquis developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Jardiance by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Xarelto by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Januvia by Merck & Co., Inc., Farxiga by AstraZeneca, Entresto by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Enbrel by Amgen Inc., Imbruvica by AbbVie Inc., Stelara by Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Fiasp; Fiasp FlexTouch; Fiasp PenFill; NovoLog; NovoLog FlexPen; NovoLog PenFill by Novo Nordisk.



Collectively, these drugs commanded a total of $50.5 billion in Part D gross covered prescription drug costs. This staggering amount represents approximately 20% of the comprehensive Part D gross covered prescription drug costs recorded between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. The deliberative timeline put forth by the CMS outlines the publication of mutually agreed-upon negotiated prices for these select drugs by September 1, 2024, with the revised prices set to take effect from January 1, 2026. In the years to come, the CMS has a roadmap to potentially expand the scope of these negotiations, with provisions for an increased number of drugs covered under Part D in subsequent years, in accordance with the Inflation Reduction Act.



In sum, the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act stands as a resolute stride towards enhancing the bargaining power of Medicare and redressing the prescription drug pricing imbalance. This landmark development, coupled with the fervent commitment of the Biden-Harris Administration, sets the stage for a brighter, more equitable future, where innovative treatments are more accessible, and financial barriers are dismantled for the countless Americans reliant on Medicare.



