

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday as the dollar eased and Treasury yields dropped after data showed a drop in job openings in the U.S., and a drop in consumer confidence.



The dollar index is down nearly 0.5% at 103.55 after having dropped to 104.36 earlier this afternoon.



Gold futures for December ended higher by $18.30 or about 0.9% at $1,965.10 an ounce, the highest settlement since August 7.



Silver futures for September ended up $0.536 at $24.788 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $3.8390 per pound, gaining $0.0470.



According to a report from the Conference Board, consumer confidence in the U.S. deteriorated by much more than anticipated in the month of August.



The report said the consumer confidence index tumbled to 106.1 in August from a downwardly revised 114.0 in July. Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to edge down to 116.5 from the 117.0 originally reported for the previous month.



Data from the Labor Department showed job openings in the U.S. decreased to 8.8 million on the last business day of July.



Inflation data due later in the week may offer further clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.



Focus is also on purchasing managers' index (PMI) data from China, due on Thursday and Friday.



