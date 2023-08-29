

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $766 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $859 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $13.14 billion from $14.65 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $766 Mln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $13.14 Bln vs. $14.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 to $0.97 Full year EPS guidance: $3.23 to $3.35



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken