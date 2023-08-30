Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
WKN: A2QHM6 | ISIN: AU0000117285 | Ticker-Symbol: EZY
Frankfurt
30.08.23
08:05 Uhr
0,010 Euro
-0,019
-65,52 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SPACETALK LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPACETALK LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0100,02309:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA1,433-0,28 %
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED2,496+13,35 %
CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC0,6600,00 %
CASE GROUP AB1,2600,00 %
EXPRESS INC0,462-0,65 %
GFINITY PLC0,0010,00 %
GLENCORE PLC5,138+0,04 %
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC2,1000,00 %
OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP23,450+0,21 %
SPACETALK LTD0,010-65,52 %
SPIRE GLOBAL INC0,510-5,56 %
THOR ENERGY PLC0,0010,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.