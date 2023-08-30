

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) announced the appointment of Allison Lausas as interim Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William Grogan. The changes are effective September 15, 2023. Lausas joined IDEX two years ago as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.



Prior to joining IDEX Corp., from 2011 to 2021, Lausas held positions of increasing responsibility at SunCoke Energy, Inc., including most recently as interim Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Controller.



IDEX said the company has begun a search to consider both internal and external candidates for the Chief Financial Officer role.



