

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine to meet its critical security and defense needs on the battlefield against Russia.



This package, worth $250 million, contains important capabilities to help Ukraine.



The highilght of the latest tanche of U.S. military aid is AIM-9M missiles, which is crucial for Ukrainian territory's air defense.



This package of weapons and equipment includes munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets, more than 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, ambulances, demolition munitions for obstacle clearing, as well as spare parts, services, training, and transportation.



The capabilities in this package includeAIM-9M missiles for air defense; Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; Mine clearing equipment; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets; Hydra-70 Rockets; Over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition; Armored medical treatment vehicles and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) ambulances; Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; and Spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment.



This announcement is the Biden Administration's forty-fifth tranche of equipment to be provided from the Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.



'This package will help Ukrainian forces on the battlefield and support its air defenses as Russia continues to launch brutal strikes against the people of Ukraine, including attacks this past week that have taken the lives of innocent Ukrainian civilians, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news conference.



The United States is the biggest donor of military aid to Ukraine in its more than a year-old fight against Russian invasion.



Russia continues to wage a brutal war of conquest that has killed thousands of Ukraine's civilians and displaced millions of others. Their attacks on Ukraine's ports and grain infrastructure have caused price volatility in food and grain markets and worsened hunger and global food insecurity.



