

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta has launched an updated WhatsApp app for Mac users that allows them to join ongoing group calls, connecting with up to eight people on video calls and up to 32 people on audio calls.



The new version allows users to join a group call after it's started, see call history and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed.



The app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping to get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen. Users can now share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat, and can view more of their chat history.



As with WhatsApp on any device, WhatsApp for Mac keeps personal messages and calls private across devices with end-to-end encryption. The new app is available to download now from WhatsApp.com and coming soon to the App Store.



Earlier this year, Meta had introduced a new WhatsApp app for Windows desktop.



