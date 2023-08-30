Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Agreement/Product Launch
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Relief Therapeutics Announces New Exclusive Definitive License Agreement for
OLPRUVA (ACER-001) with Acer Therapeutics
GENEVA (AUG. 30, 2023) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief Therapeutics), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced it has entered into a new exclusive definitive licensing agreement with Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Acer Therapeutics) for the development and commercialization of OLPRUVA (sodium phenylbutyrate, ACER-001) for the treatment of certain urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and other potential indications. This agreement supersedes the March 2021 collaboration and license agreement between the companies, which has been cancelled as part of this new agreement.
