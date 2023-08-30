

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Numerous individuals were hospitalized following a turbulent incident on a Delta Air Lines flight approaching Atlanta, according to a statement released by the airline. The unsettling episode occurred on Delta Flight 175, which had departed from Milan, Italy, and was en route to Atlanta. Passengers and crew members alike sustained injuries as the aircraft grappled with what the airline described as 'intense turbulence' just prior to its scheduled landing.



The extent of the injuries sustained by those onboard has not been definitively ascertained. NBC News reached out to Delta for additional information, but the airline has yet to respond. The unsettling incident unfolded when the Airbus A350 was situated approximately 40 miles to the northeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The flight crew promptly communicated the onset of severe turbulence to the Federal Aviation Administration, which has announced its intention to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.



As evening approached, the Airbus A350 executed a safe landing at the designated airport, as confirmed by The Associated Press. The flight had accommodated a total of 151 passengers and 14 crew members, as specified by Delta Air Lines. Upon its arrival, first responders were present to provide immediate medical care and facilitate the transportation of the injured to a nearby medical facility.



Delta Air Lines emphasized that the U.S. Customers and Border Protection agency collaborated to ensure that passengers necessitating medical attention were attended to with the appropriate care and swiftness. The airline has taken proactive measures to establish contact with all individuals who were passengers on the flight. Their primary objective is to prioritize the well-being of both passengers and crew members who sustained injuries during the turbulence-induced incident.



The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of air travel and the potential challenges that can arise even during routine flights. Delta Air Lines remains committed to addressing the needs of its passengers and crew, particularly in the aftermath of unforeseen events that can leave a lasting impact.



