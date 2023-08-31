MedMira, Inc.: Progress Update on Securities

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) has completed, with its Transfer Agent, the process and has received confirmation by the TSX.v as follows:

"Further to the resumption of trading of the shares of MedMira Inc., (the "Company"), the Exchange advises that effective at the opening, Friday, September 1, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading. The Exchange Bulletin will be dated August 30, 2022, and will be available on our website tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. PST."

While the processing time was longer than anticipated, the Company is pleased with the conclusion of this.

The Company will provide a Press Release with regard to its current Health Canada submission and on-going clinical trials prior to the 14th of September 2023.

About MedMira

MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow Technology® diagnostics. The Company's tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, syphilis, hepatitis and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company's tests are sold globally under the Reveal®, REVEALCOVID-19®, Multiplo® and Miriad® brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow Technology, MedMira's rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira's corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit www.medmira.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events, including statements regarding possible regulatory approval, product launch, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company quarterly filings.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

