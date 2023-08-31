Clean Invest Africa Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31

31 August 2023

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("Clean Invest Africa"or the "Company" or "CIA")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Clean Invest Africa Plc, the waste fines minerals recovery company quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to welcome, effective 1 September 2023, Pascal Olivier Portmann (aged 54), to the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Pascal, a very experienced banker, brings significant expertise and competencies to the Company in areas such as, but not limited to, financial planning, compliance, and investment opportunities based on tailor made structured products as well as banking relations. Pascal also brings an extremely important network of relationships that could support the Company expansion plans.

Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa, Non-Executive Chairman, commented "Pascal's extensive experience and relationships in banking, investment and finance will greatly support CIA as we continue to drive the growth of our business and we look forward to the fresh insights and perspective Pascal will bring to the Company."

Pascal commented "I note with great pleasure the confidence that the main shareholders place in my competence to assist the Board as a non-executive director. I look forward to working with the incumbent Board and to a successful future for the Company."

Mr Portmann is not currently a director in another company, nor has he been a director in another company in the previous five years.

Mr Portmann does not hold shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

