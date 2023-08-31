Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
31.08.2023 | 11:18
New Appointment at Panostaja Oyj: Heikki Korelin becomes CFO of Panostaja

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management August 31, 2023 at 12.15 pm.


New Appointment at Panostaja Oyj: Heikki Korelin becomes CFO of Panostaja

Heikki Korelin (b. 1986), M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed as the new CFO and member of the Management Team of Panostaja Oyj. He will assume the duties of CFO next February at the latest.

Korelin will transfer to the position from Patria Oyj's Vice President, Group Business Control. Previously, he has served financial management positions in Patria's software and system integration business and M&A as Patria's M&A Manager and at Summa Capital Oy.

Panostaja announced on 5.6.2023 that the current CFO Antti Kauppila will transfer to other positions outside the Group.


Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila
CEO

Additional information:

Tapio Tommila, CEO, Panostaja Oyj, +358 40 527 6311

https://panostaja.fi/en/

Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja's shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group's net sales totaled MEUR 137,9.


