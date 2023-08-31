Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
31.08.2023 | 14:34
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Skill Bidco ApS changes name to SGL Group ApS (393/23)

Referring to the press release published on August 30, 2023, the issuer of
bonds will change company name to SGL Group ApS. 

As of September 01, 2023, the following bond loans issued by Skill Bidco ApS
will change issuer name, long name, short name, trading code and FISN. ISIN
codes will remain unchanged. 



New issuer name:  SGL Group ApS        
Unchanged ISIN:  NO0012826033         
New long code:   SGL Bonds 2023-2028     
New short name:  SGL01            
New trading code: SGL01            
New FISN:     SGL Group ApS/VAR BD 20280302
                        
                        
                        

Unchanged ISIN:  NO0012826033          
Old long name:   SBIDCO Bonds 2023-2028     
Old short name:  SBIDCO01            
Old trading code: SBIDCO01            
Old FISN:     SKILL BIDCO APS/VAR BD 20280302


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
