Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Skill Bidco ApS changes name to SGL Group ApS (393/23)

Referring to the press release published on August 30, 2023, the issuer of bonds will change company name to SGL Group ApS. As of September 01, 2023, the following bond loans issued by Skill Bidco ApS will change issuer name, long name, short name, trading code and FISN. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. New issuer name: SGL Group ApS Unchanged ISIN: NO0012826033 New long code: SGL Bonds 2023-2028 New short name: SGL01 New trading code: SGL01 New FISN: SGL Group ApS/VAR BD 20280302 Unchanged ISIN: NO0012826033 Old long name: SBIDCO Bonds 2023-2028 Old short name: SBIDCO01 Old trading code: SBIDCO01 Old FISN: SKILL BIDCO APS/VAR BD 20280302 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.