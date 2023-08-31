Deltek Appoints Dean Tilsley as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran finance executive brings 20 years of experience as CFO and financial executive to Deltek

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has appointed Dean Tilsley as its Chief Financial Officer. In this position, Dean oversees the financial management of the company and will report directly to Mike Corkery, Deltek's President and CEO.

As CFO, Dean will support continued growth across Deltek's portfolio of solutions and play a pivotal role in driving financial strategy, optimizing operational efficiency, and supporting the company's continued growth and success.

Dean most recently served as the CFO for Renaissance Learning, the leading global SaaS and learning analytics company providing cloud-based assessment, reading and math solutions for pre-K-12 schools and districts. Previously, he was the CFO for the Software and Media Solutions Group of Cox Automotive, where he consolidated leading online auto sales brands into a high growth, high margin business. Prior to that, he served in leadership roles at NASDAQ, Reuters and at Associated Press Television. Dean earned his MBA from Imperial College in London and has a bachelor's degree with Honors in Economics from the University of Otago in his native New Zealand.

"I am thrilled to announce that Dean Tilsley has joined the Deltek Executive team to lead our global finance organization," said Mike Corkery, President and CEO of Deltek. "Dean is a very collaborative and results-focused leader. I am confident he will contribute to our culture and results by driving continuous improvements to help us meet our future strategic, financial and operational goals. His proven success delivering new business initiatives and leading the integration of large global acquisitions make him a great asset to our team."

"I'm very excited to join Deltek to continue building on the incredible work they've done over the years," said Dean Tilsley, Deltek's SVP and CFO. "I'm looking forward to working with the incredibly talented Deltek team to drive our business operations and strategy forward and support growth, while continuing to deliver best-in-class service to our customers around the world."

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

