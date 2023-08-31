

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - In his first Cabinet reshuffle, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday appointed Grant Shapps as the new Defence Secretary.



He replaces Ben Wallace, who announced in June that he is resigning.



The Prime Minister accepted his resignation Thursday.



An Army veteran, Wallace served as the Defence Secretary under three prime ministers.



The 54 year-old New Defence Secretary in a Twitter post promised to continue Britain's support for Ukraine 'in their fight against Putin's barbaric invasion'.



Sunak named Education minister Claire Coutinho as replacement for Shapps as Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.



At 38, she becomes the youngest minister in Sunak's Cabinet.



Coutinho earlier had worked as a special adviser to Sunak when he was the Treasury Secretary.



