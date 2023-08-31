

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Estonian economy remained in contraction for the third straight quarter in the three months ending June, though the pace of decline eased from the previous two quarters, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product decreased 2.89 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, slower than the 3.72 percent fall in the first quarter.



'Despite a considerable slowdown in inflation in the second quarter, the overall economic situation has not improved substantially,' Robert Muursepp, team lead of national accounts at Statistics Estonia, said.



In the second quarter, there was a decrease in value added in most economic activities as well as in tax revenue adjusted for price changes.



On the expenditure side, private consumption decreased further and at a faster pace of 3.3 percent due to lower expenditures on other goods and services, recreation and culture, and furnishings.



Investments also had a weaker quarter, falling to pandemic-time levels of 18.7 percent, while government consumption grew for the first time in a long time by 1.8 percent.



Both exports and imports declined by 6.0 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively, in the second quarter.



The seasonally and working-day adjusted GDP decreased by 0.2 percent compared with the first quarter of this year and by 3.0 percent compared with the second quarter of 2022.



