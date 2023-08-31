

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets closed on opposite sides of the unchanged line on Thursday as France and the UK hugged the line throughout the session and finished under water, while Germany was well in the green throughout.



The markets opened mostly higher amid hopes that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening cycle. In addition, China reported downbeat PMI data, adding pressure on policymakers to roll out more stimulus measures.



The DAX in Germany added 55.15 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 15,947.08, while the FTSE in London sank 34.54 points or 0.46 percent to close at 7,439.13 and the CAC 40 in France shed 47.70 points or 0.65 percent to end at 7,316.70.



In Germany, Vonovia surged 5.14 percent, while Zalando soared 3.61 percent, Deutsche Bak dropped 1.35 percent, Siemans Energy rallied 1.04 percent, Deutsche Telekom advanced 0.99 percent, Daimler Truck added 0.68 percent, Heidelberg Materials sank 0.40 percent, Volkswagen lost 0.34 percent, Deutsche Borse fell 0.24 percent and Deutsche Post eased 0.03 percent.



In London, Prudential plunged 3.36 percent, while Rolls-Royce accelerated 2.54 percent, Compass Group tumbled 1.39 percent, Centrica climbed 1.17 percent, Haleon slumped 0.95 percent, St. James Place advanced 0.73 percent, M&G added 0.61 percent, Experian sank 0.58 percent, Tesca gained 0.57 percent, Entain lost 0.56 percent, Rentokil fell 0.20 percent, British American Tobacco eased 0.15 percent and Vodafone was down 0.10 percent.



In France, Pernod Ricard plummeted 6.74 percent, while Atos spiked 5.55 percent, Veolia Environment jumped 1.66 percent, Vivendi rallied 1.01 percent, Schneider Electric sank 0.80 percent, Societe Generale dropped 0.59 percent, Sanofi lost 0.56 percent, Credit Agricole fell 0.39 percent, BNP Paribas slid 0.28 percent and Danone was down 0.24 percent.



In economic news, Eurozone inflation ceased to slow in August on energy prices but underlying inflation eased due to the slowdown in goods and services price growth, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday. The unemployment rate in the currency bloc held steady at a record low in July, suggesting that wage growth will remain strong.



Germany's retail sales declined more than expected in July on falling food turnover, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday. Retail sales fell 2.2 percent on a yearly basis in July compared to economists' forecast of 1.0 percent decrease. On a monthly basis, retail sales slid 0.8 percent in July, shy of expectations for a 0.3 percent gain.



France's inflation accelerated in August, driven by energy prices, after slowing for three straight months, data showed on Thursday. Consumer price inflation rose to a three-month high of 4.8 percent in August from 4.3 percent in July, the statistical office INSEE reported. The rate was also above economists' forecast of 4.6 percent.



