

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving higher over the three previous sessions, the price of gold showed a modest move back to the downside during trading on Thursday.



Gold for December delivery slipped $7.10 or 0.4 percent to $1,965.90 an ounce after ending Wednesday's trading up $7.90 or 0.4 percent at $1,973 an ounce.



The pullback by the price of gold was partly due to an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar, with the U.S. dollar index climbing by 0.4 percent to 103.59.



The dollar moved higher following the release of a Commerce Department report showing consumer price growth in the U.S. accelerated in line with economist estimates in the month of July.



The Commerce Department said the annual rate of consumer price growth increased to 3.3 percent in July from 3.0 percent in June. The faster growth matched expectations.



The reading on inflation also showed consumer prices rose 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in July, matching the uptick in June as well as economist estimates.



The report also said the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, inched up to 4.2 percent in July from 4.1 percent in June. The modest increase also matched expectations.



Core consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in July after edging up by 0.2 percent in June, in line with estimates.



The readings on prices for personal consumption expenditures are said to be the Federal Reserve's preferred gauges of inflation.



'July PCE inflation was modest for a second straight month, establishing a solid runway for the Fed to leave rates unchanged next month,' said Chris Low and Will Compernolle, FHN Financial Chief Economist and Macro Strategist.



They added, 'There is one more CPI report before the September FOMC meeting (coming during the pre-meeting quiet period) that could shift the FOMC's inflation confidence when setting rate and inflation projections for the year ahead.'



The inflation readings were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending in the month of July.



The report said personal income crept up by 0.2 percent in July after rising by 0.3 percent in June, while personal spending advanced by 0.8 percent in July after climbing by 0.6 percent in June.



Economists had expected personal income and spending to increase by 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



With the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department also released a report unexpectedly showing a slight decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 26th.



The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 228,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 232,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 235,000 from the 230,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX