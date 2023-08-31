

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session little changed, treasuries showed a modest move to the upside during trading on Thursday.



Bond prices moved higher in morning trading but gave back some ground in the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.5 basis points to 4.093 percent.



The ten-year yield moved lower for the fourth straight session, dropping to its lowest closing level in three weeks.



Treasuries benefited from continued optimism about the Federal Reserve leaving interest rates unchanged after the Commerce Department released a report showing consumer price growth in the U.S. accelerated in line with economist estimates in the month of July.



The Commerce Department said the annual rate of consumer price growth increased to 3.3 percent in July from 3.0 percent in June. The faster growth matched expectations.



The reading on inflation also showed consumer prices rose 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in July, matching the uptick in June as well as economist estimates.



The report also said the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, inched up to 4.2 percent in July from 4.1 percent in June. The modest increase also matched expectations.



Core consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in July after edging up by 0.2 percent in June, in line with estimates.



The readings on prices for personal consumption expenditures are said to be the Federal Reserve's preferred gauges of inflation.



'The lack of an inflation surprise to the upside should be cheered by markets because it is unlikely to move the Fed's bias towards leaving rates unchanged at their next meeting,' said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.



He added, 'Not only is the Fed unlikely to raise rates at the next meeting, they are unlikely to raise rates again this year as long as inflation continues to remain contained.'



Buying interest remained somewhat subdued, however, as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



Economists expect employment to increase by 170,000 jobs in August after climbing by 187,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.5 percent.



