

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $341.60 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $289.52 million, or $2.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.2% to $2.21 billion from $1.87 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $341.60 Mln. vs. $289.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.68 vs. $2.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q2): $2.21 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.23 to $2.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.165 - $2.190 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $12.02 to $12.17 Full year revenue guidance: $9.510 - $9.570 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX